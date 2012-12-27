Fremont man to be sentenced for spying on tenant

Secrist lived in one side of the duplex, the victim rented the other.

FREMONT, OH (Toledo News Now) – Donald Secrist is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to spying on one of his tenants earlier this year.

The victim, a female tenant, moved into Secrist's duplex last August. She told police she had known Secrist for years.

In March, friends of hers told her they noticed a light in her living room ceiling vent. It was a baby monitor, with an extension cord leading to Secrist's side of the duplex.

Secrist, 67, admitted to putting the monitor in the vent to listen to the tenant and her boyfriend. He pleaded no contest to one count attempted interception of oral communication, a fifth-degree felony.

The Sandusky County Adult Probate Court will investigate the case before Secrist is sentenced, which could take up to two months.

The tenant is covered by a certified protection order from Secrist.

