Man bites off woman’s ear

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Police are searching for Jessie Petit, who bit off part of a woman's ear Thursday morning during an argument.

Police said Petit was arguing with the mother of his children around 3 a.m. on the 2200-block of Hoops in North Toledo. He punched her in the head, grabbed her by the hair, and then bit part of her ear off.

The woman then drove to a nearby gas station, where she asked the clerk for help.

"It's a very violent act, to bite someone's ear," said Sergeant Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police. "It's a little bit disturbing, too, because in the past couple of months we've seen a little bit of an upswing in domestic violence recently. At least she was able to get out of the situation."

Anyone with information on Petit's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

