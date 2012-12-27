Industry analysts predict U.S. car sales to increase 14%

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) - As the days are winding down on the calendar year 2012, car dealers are ramping up for a busy end-of-the-year sales period.

Greg Dunn at Dunn Chevy Buick says this time of year the customer is in the driver's seat to get a good deal.

"The last week is traditionally always the busiest week of the year for every car dealer. They are the best deals of the year. It kind of revolves around the manufacturer looking at each other's numbers for the year, coming down to the stretch. One wants to get out front of the other or one wants to stay out front of the other, so they tweak their incentives," explained Dunn.

At Mathews Ford, Robert Stewart says he waited for end-of-the-year offers to buy two new vehicles.

"They just step up and say, 'This is the best time of the year, you want to buy.' I bought my wife a Ford Edge and I bought me a nice pickup truck to get through the winter with four-wheel drive," said Stewart.

Industry analyst reports are predicting U.S. car sales will increase by 14 percent this month.

"We have a lot of fun with it. There's a lot of rebates out there. Everybody wants to move inventory. Prices are really good right now. The best time to buy is right now," says Mike Johnson at Mathews Ford.

