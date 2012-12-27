Troopers assist stranded motorist, find heroin, prescription pills

CINCINNATI, OH (Toledo News Now) – One man and two women from Kentucky are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 179 Xanax pills and 1.5 grams of heroin, worth an estimated $7,100, while assisting a stranded motorist in Butler County.

Troopers stopped to assist a stranded motorist on southbound Interstate 75 at milepost 22, at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the two female occupants were concealing pills and heroin.

The driver, Dorothy J. Stewart, 37, and passengers, Canrnell D. Hart, 23, and Chelsea N. Stewart, 20, all from Richmond, KY, were incarcerated in the Butler County Jail. They are all charged with possession of a controlled substance, a fourth-degree felony, as well as aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to six years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

Troopers encourage motorists to call #677 to report impaired driver or drug activity.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.