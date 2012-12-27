Lucas County Adoption Day: All dogs must go

TOLEDO, OH. (Toledo News Now) - Saturday will be a big day for the Lucas County Dog Warden's Office in Downtown Toledo. They're holding an end of the year adoption extravaganza.

As they like to say at the office, "All 2012 dogs must go." The adoption fee is just $75.00. That includes a license, spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, worming, physical exam and behavioral examination.

Additional adoption incentives include gift certificates for vet exams, grooming, pet stores and training classes.

"We've got a little bit of everything. You never know what you'll find at the dog warden. When you've got ninety dogs to choose from, find something to fit your need. We've got puppies to seniors, big dogs, little dogs. Little bit of everything" says Dog Warden Julie Lyle.

Twenty dogs have been sponsored by individuals and local businesses. Adoption fees for those sponsored dogs (like the "Bo" the Boxer, pictured) have been waived. The only cost for them will be the $25.00 license fee.

The adoption extravaganza runs from 10:00 A.M. -5:00 P.M. on Saturday at the Lucas County Dog Warden's Office on Erie Street.

