Does It Work: Twist 'n' Clip

(Toledo News Now) - Makers of Twist 'n' Clip say you'll toss ponytail holders aside for this new hair accessory, but Does It Work?

Alison Burger works in a local framing department. It's not uncommon during the busiest time of the year for her to frame 20 or 30 pictures a day.

"I can't work fast like that with hair in my face," said Burger.

She'd like to "Twist 'n' Clip" her long hair up and hopes it's as easy as it looks. First, Allison does it all by herself, just as if she was styling her own hair as she gets ready.

It falls out.

Next, someone helps her. 

"Not bad," said Burger. 

It just doesn't look like the styles the pictures show.

Then, she finds online demos of real people using the product. She learns you have to fully tilt the clip to the side and shove it into your hair like a safety pin. After trying this, she sees it's working a little better, but the style is not going to hold all day.

Burger is disappointed as her locks keep falling down. She's also let down by the quality. The $10 clip is made of very cheap plastic that looks like it could easily break.

It's back to ponytail holders for Burger.

"I'd give it a 'C.' If you had curly hair, maybe," said Burger. 

It's definitely not going to work on thin hair. The Twist 'n' Clip gets a low 'D,' on this Does It Work test.

