Does It Work: Twist 'n' Clip

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

(Toledo News Now) - Makers of Twist 'n' Clip say you'll toss ponytail holders aside for this new hair accessory, but Does It Work?

Alison Burger works in a local framing department. It's not uncommon during the busiest time of the year for her to frame 20 or 30 pictures a day.

"I can't work fast like that with hair in my face," said Burger.

She'd like to "Twist 'n' Clip" her long hair up and hopes it's as easy as it looks. First, Allison does it all by herself, just as if she was styling her own hair as she gets ready.

It falls out.

Next, someone helps her.

"Not bad," said Burger.

It just doesn't look like the styles the pictures show.

Then, she finds online demos of real people using the product. She learns you have to fully tilt the clip to the side and shove it into your hair like a safety pin. After trying this, she sees it's working a little better, but the style is not going to hold all day.

Burger is disappointed as her locks keep falling down. She's also let down by the quality. The $10 clip is made of very cheap plastic that looks like it could easily break.

It's back to ponytail holders for Burger.

"I'd give it a 'C.' If you had curly hair, maybe," said Burger.

It's definitely not going to work on thin hair. The Twist 'n' Clip gets a low 'D,' on this Does It Work test.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.