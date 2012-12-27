OSHP: OVI-related fatal crashes drop 18% this year

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) – With the upcoming New Year's holiday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking motorists to help bring a safe end to 2012 by not driving impaired, buckling-up and keeping their focus on the road.

Last year in Ohio, eight people died in OVI-related crashes between Christmas and New Year's.

During this year's two-day Christmas holiday reporting period from 12 a.m. Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 25, five people were killed in traffic-related crashes. Of those five deaths, three were in northwest Ohio and attributed to impaired driving.

"We are seeing positive results from the hard work of our troopers on the road everyday removing impaired and dangerous drivers from the roadways," said Colonel John Born, OSHP superintendent.

So far this year, troopers have made an additional 944 OVI arrests, compared to the same time period last year. Preliminary data shows OVI-related fatal crashes dropped 18 percent.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.

