7 hospitalized after Putnam County collision

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - Several people were injured in an accident in Putnam County early Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting an accident on U.S. Route 224 east of Gilboa.

Officials say Ryan Moreno, of Ottawa, was driving eastbound on US-224 when his vehicle slid into the westbound lane and collided with a vehicle driven by Christina Landrum, of Paulding. Officials say the amount of snow and ice-covered roadway was a factor in the crash.

Moreno and his four passengers were transported to a hospital in Findlay. Landrum and her passenger were transported to a hospital in Glandorf. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

