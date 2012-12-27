Manhole cave in closes section of Airport & South

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The city has closed a portion of the Airport Highway and South Avenue intersection after a manhole caved in.

Airport Highway westbound and South Avenue westbound closed Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

The roads will remain closed until about Monday, Dec. 31.

The detour is Detroit Ave. to Arlington Avenue to Byrne Rd. to Airport Highway.

