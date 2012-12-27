Ford to invest $773M in 6 MI plants

DEARBORN, MI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Ford Motor Company announced in a news release Thursday the investment of more than $773 million in plants across southeast Michigan to support its growth plan.

The investments will create 2,350 new hourly jobs and allow the company to retain an additional 3,240 hourly jobs, the news release states. The new positions are part of the 12,000 hourly jobs that Ford plans to add across the U.S. by 2015.

Over the next six months, Ford will upgrade stamping operations at Michigan Assembly Plant and Dearborn Stamping Plant, as well as finalize work at Flat Rock Assembly Plant to produce the new Fusion. Specifically, Ford is making investments at the following Michigan locations:

*Michigan Assembly Plant - $59.4 million for stamping press line expansion

*Dearborn Stamping Plant -$305 million for plant modernization, new press lines, scrap conveyor system and other machinery and equipment

*Flat Rock Assembly - $161 million for machinery and equipment to assemble the new Ford Fusion and as an additional production facility

*Sterling Axle Plant - $86 million for machinery and equipment investment to meet axle demand increase and future model changes

*Van Dyke Transmission - $87.7 million for machinery and equipment investment to meet capacity expansions for 6F35 and 6F50 transmissions

*Livonia Transmission - $74.7 million for machinery and equipment investment for transmission expansion and test equipment.

