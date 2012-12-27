Andrew Z and crew fired from radio station

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Andrew Zepeda, known as radio personality Andrew Z, has been fired from Star 105.5 along with his morning show crew. This comes after he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation.



Zepeda was found guilty for violating terms of a court agreement stating he could not be around alcohol. The court agreement came after he faced charges of breaking and entering and theft at his former restaurant. He requested to be put on an intervention in lieu of conviction, citing problems with alcohol. That meant he could not drink alcohol or enter an establishment that serves alcohol during his probation. However, on two occasions, Zepeda was found in violation of that probation after being seen in buildings that were serving alcohol.

Zepeda took full responsibility before the sentencing.

Read details of the sentencing.



