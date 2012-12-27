Pedestrian struck in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Toledo police confirm a male teen was struck near the intersection of Suder Avenue and Northwyck in north Toledo.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is in its early stages, so police are not releasing details of the incident yet. It appears the teen was in the road when struck by a vehicle.



He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

