Toledo man in court on charges of killing ex-wife

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Toledo man accused of killing his ex-wife on Christmas Eve faced a judge Thursday morning.

Carter remains in jail on $1 million bond.

He is due back in court Friday morning.

Police found Wendabi Triplett, 41, at her home on South Terrace View Christmas Eve with multiple gunshot wounds. Lucas County Coroner Dr. Cynthia Beisser completed her autopsy Wednesday and found Triplett was shot in the neck, arms, and abdomen but the shots did not appear to be from close range.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to police, Carter turned himself in the next day.

