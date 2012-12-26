Man dies after ejected from vehicle during crash on US-20A

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. Route 20A in Fulton County on Christmas Day at 7:05 p.m.

Michael Susanowiz, Jr., 41, of Montpelier, OH, was driving a Chevrolet Blazer eastbound on US-20A near milepost 2. OSHP says he drove off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle, overturning it.

Susanowiz was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was fatally injured. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.