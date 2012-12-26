St. John's marching band to play in Outback Bowl

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The marching band of St. John's Jesuit High School is scheduled to play the halftime show of the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.

Band members were supposed to leave Wednesday morning, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. to make the bus trip to Tampa, FL. However, it's not known if the trip will be altered due to the snow storm in the region.

For this year's performance, there will be 38 St. John's Jesuit marching band members traveling to Florida for the game, with 17 band members from the high school. The marching band includes 21 female band members from St. Ursula Academy and Notre Dame Academy. St. John's Flag Corps, which includes eight flag girls from Notre Dame and SUA, will be part of the marching band's performance.

During halftime, the band will perform music from Earth, Wind and Fire. In addition, they will join other high school and college bands to play music from the Wizard of Oz.

The University of Michigan Wolverines play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the game.

This is the second time the school has performed at the Outback bowl with the first time being in 2009.



Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

