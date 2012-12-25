One person killed in Fulton County crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person killed in Fulton County crash

(Toledo News Now) - One person was killed in a Fulton County car accident Christmas evening.

Emergency officials responded to the one-vehicle crash on County Road 25 and Airport Highway at approximately 7 p.m.

No further information is known at the time of reporting.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly