Local plowing operations prepare for winter storm

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – With the area expected to receive a major snowfall on Wednesday, ODOT, the City of Toledo and other public plowing operations are preparing to hit the streets and highways.

ODOT crews have pre-treated major highways with brine, a salt water mix, as well as treating major routes in Lucas, Wood Counties and outlying areas. Pre-treating operations started on Monday.

ODOT crews will patrol the area as early as Midnight on Wednesday, with additional shifts starting at 4 a.m. in the Toledo metro area.

Private operations are also gearing up to plow parking lots for clients, as they didn't have much work to do last winter.

