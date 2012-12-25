Winter fun available at Ottawa Park

Winter activities are finally becoming possible as temperatures drop.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – One winter outdoor activity has not been possible until recently, due to weather.

Recent temperatures have allowed the City of Toledo's Ottawa Park ice rink to open for public skating.

Located off the 2200-block of Bancroft Street, the rink is closed for the Christmas holiday, but will reopen for skating sessions on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Call 419-936-2997 for more information.

With snow in the forecast for Wednesday, the sledding hill at Ottawa Park will also be a popular place to enjoy the outdoors.

