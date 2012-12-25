Toledo man turns self in, charged with killing ex-wife

Robert Carter is being charged with the murder of his ex-wife.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – A local family is grieving this Christmas after Wendabi Triplett was shot and killed on South Terrace View Christmas Eve.

Toledo Police arrived at Triplett's home on the 2400-block of South Terrace View just before 11 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Triplett lying near a car, with multiple gun-shot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Triplett's ex-husband, Robert Carter, 43, turned himself in Christmas morning. He has been charged with aggravated murder.

