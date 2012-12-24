Cherry St. Mission’s holiday celebration

Jacob Estreda and his band played at the mission for free.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo NewsNow) – More than 200 guests attended the Cherry Street Mission's Christmascelebration on Christmas Eve.

There was food, music andgifts for those in need. Each person was adopted by an anonymous donor andgiven a gift. It brought Christmas cheer to all involved.

"We have giving hearts,"said Jacob Estreda, whose band played music for free. "Whether we get paid ornot, it's all about giving back to our community and doing for others."

Mission employees saidthey want to show their guests just how much they are loved.

"Just to continue to giveour guests a sense of normalcy, so they remember that they're not forgotten andhow much we love them and we see them for the people that they are," said LisaBanks, executive director of stabilization at the Cherry Street Mission.

Michael Moton has been aguest at the mission for the past six months. He said he was on top of theworld until he got knocked down. The mission's support has helped him turn hislife around.

"When you look inside ofyour heart you find that we have a lot more toughness in us than we expectourselves to have," Moton said. "God's blessed me. My life's been changed."

