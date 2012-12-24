Mystery couple pays off 8 Toledo families' layaways

The Spoerl family was just one of eight families blessed with a Christmas miracle, as an anonymous couple paid for their layaway at Kmart.

It was a Christmas gift the Spoerl family never expected. A phone call informed them their items at the Kmart layaway had been paid for by an anonymous donor, making the holidays just a little easier for the mother of three.

"Miracles do happen, and it happened for us and I'm very very thankful," said Tiffany Spoerl.

Spoerl is thankful to be able to put Christmas presents under the tree for her loved ones this holiday season.

"Starting the middle of last week, we've had people that have come in, that most of them are very fortunate, and have come in and have offered to brighten people's Christmas and their holiday, by making payments on other people's layaways so that they can have a blessed Christmas," explained Sue Burkle, store manager at the Kmart on Alexis.

Spoerl woke up Saturday morning with the intentions of walking into Kmart and paying off the rest of her layaway purchases. She never imagined someone else would do that for her.

"She had called me and said, 'You were touched by an angel. Come to the service desk. They - a couple - came in. They don't have children. They wanted to help make other families' Christmas better. So they ended up paying off the rest of our layaway," said Spoerl.

An anonymous couple paid for eight families layaways, the Spoerl family included.

Burkle says being part of the miracle is always heartwarming.

"It's very exciting when people come in and they tell us their stories, and some of them have had a little hard luck, or some of them are just excited someone has actually blessed them. So it's been very exciting," said Burkle.

Because of someone else's generosity, Spoerl, her three children and fiance are able to celebrate Christmas with a bit more ease.

"Thank you very much! I mean, we're super appreciative for it and our kids are going to have a really good Christmas. And they helped that," said Spoerl.

