Employees: Same suspects responsible for 2nd cigarette theft

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo police are looking for thieves after they broke in and stole from a north Toledo Dairy Mart for the second time.

Workers say just last month someone broke in to the store and stole a huge portion of their cigarette inventory. They believe the same suspects may be behind this latest break-in because they stole more than $5,000 worth of cigarettes.

However, what was stolen was not the only similarity to last month's break-in. In both cases, suspects snipped the wires to the electrical box on the outside of the building first, in hopes of knocking the security cameras offline.

This time, the cut also knocked out the heat and power for hours.

Employees fear that if this kind of incident keeps happening, they will be losing more than merchandise.

"Our future. The kid that works here at night, he's got kids. We just might end up losing our jobs. Why don't you go get a job? Why don't you people go get a job instead of breaking in and taking other people's things that they worked so hard for?" said Maria Reyes, from Drug Mart.

Anyone with information on who is responsible for either break-in or can call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111. Reward money is available.

