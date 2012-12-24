OSHP watching for impaired drivers this holiday season

(Toledo News Now) - More than 93 million Americans are hitting the roads this holiday. With such a large amount of people traveling, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is keeping a close eye on drivers.

Troopers are on the lookout for impaired drivers, which include those driving distracted, or under the influence.

Last year, OSHP logged around 22,700 OVI stops. This year that number has increased by more than 900. Fatal crashes have also increased.

Troopers suggest to those who plan on drinking alcohol at holiday celebrations to be responsible and remember that everyone wants to make it home safely.

"Our job is to go out and do our best to enforce the laws and look for impaired drivers and aggressive driving violations, to prevent those things from happening, so everyone can enjoy their holidays and have a safe and happy time," said Sgt. Shawn Robinson with OSHP.

Anyone who notices an impaired driver can contact the OSHP by dialing #677.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.