Troopers find hydroponic marijuana after driver crashes vehicle

TROY, OH (Toledo News Now) – A Kentucky man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found 885 grams of hydroponic marijuana, worth nearly $9,000, following a traffic crash in Miami County.

Troopers clocked a 2013 Chevy Captiva at 89 mph on Interstate 75. When the trooper attempted to catch up with the violator, the Chevy struck a commercial vehicle from behind, causing a crash near milepost 83 at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Brandon D. Means, 27, was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

As troopers were conducting a crash investigation, they found several bags of hydroponic marijuana that had become dislodged from the bumper during impact.

Means was also found to be driving under suspension.

He is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

