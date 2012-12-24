Fugitive arrested in ties to OH, WV drug conspiracy

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has announced the capture of fugitive Rocco Pandoli.

Pandoli was wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Ohio Valley Drug Task Force out of Wheeling, WV, for aiding and abetting delivery of a controlled substance. Officials say Pandoli was a minor pawn in a larger drug conspiracy with ties to Ohio and West Virginia.

