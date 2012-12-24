$6K in pills, $500 in cash, gun seized during traffic stop

CYGNET, OH (Toledo News Now) - Two people were arrested last week after authorities found cash, pills and a loaded handgun inside their vehicle.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, conducted a criminal patrol and drug interdiction along the Interstate 75 corridor between Bowling Green and Findlay last week.

During the operation Wednesday, a Chrysler 200 was stopped for a traffic violation. During the subsequent investigation, authorities found inside the vehicle $511 in cash, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, and 200 30 mg oxycodone pills. Officials say the pills are estimated to have a street value of $6,000.

Alexis Q. Davis, of Clinton Township, MI, was arrested for drug possession. Brian M. Robinson, of Detroit, MI, was arrested for drug possession with a firearm specification.

