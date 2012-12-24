CNN's Top 10 Newsmakers of 2012 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

CNN's Top 10 Newsmakers of 2012

(Toledo News Now) - CNN listed their Top 10 Newsmakers of 2012. Do you agree with the list?

#10 - Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts
#9 - Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer
#8 - South Korean rapper Psy
#7 - Republican Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney
#6 - Ex-Cia Director David Petraeus
#5 - Super-Jumper Felix Baumgartner
#4 - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
#3 - Olympian Gabby Douglas
#2 - School-Age Activist Malala Yousafzai
#1 - President Barack Obama

