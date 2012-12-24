Mayor Bell dines with Toledo's less fortunate

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Toledo Mayor Mike Bell celebrated the holidays at St. Paul's Community Center on Christmas Eve.

It was a special day during the lunch hour as a Christmas luncheon was served to dozens of clients being served by St. Paul's. Besides getting a good meal, everyone also received a holiday gift bag with essential items, such as a winter hat, gloves, and personal care products.

St. Paul's Community Center provides support services to people impacted by mental, physical, emotional or financial distress. It provides shelter and transitional services to men and women with serious mental illnesses and those who are chronically homeless.

Officials say the center tends to see the need for services spike during the holiday season.

"Very recently we've seen a lot of numbers, and it's not always just people that have no place to stay. It's people that have lost their unemployment and their savings are gone, so they're coming for a meal," said Marcia Langenderfer, St. Paul's Community Center executive director.

Next month, the center will launch its winter crisis program, in which it will open its doors as an overnight emergency shelter.

