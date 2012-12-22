Accident closes Route 2 in Jerusalem Township

JERUSALEM TWP., OH (Toledo News Now) - An accident in Jerusalem Township briefly closed down Route 2 in the area of Howard and Elliston Roads.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman was driving on Howard Road when she lost control and hit a guardrail. Her car ended up in a field where it caught fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say she may have been drinking.

