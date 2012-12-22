Toledo police are on the lookout for two bank robbery suspects

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police and the FBI are looking for two suspects who they say robbed the Charter One Bank in the 5900 block of Lewis Ave.

Police say two black male suspects with at least one hand gun entered the bank just after 9:00 this morning. One suspect jumped the counter demanding cash from the teller while the other one stood in the lobby.

Both suspects fled the scene in a stolen car which was recovered a few blocks from the bank.

Monroe County Sheriffs dispatched their helicopter and K-9 unit to aid Toledo police in the search of the two suspects. The suspects were never found and the search continues.

The FBI Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Violent Crime Task Force are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.