Neighbors donate to family

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – A local family had their home broken into last month – twice. Their neighborhood organization presented them with a helpful gift Friday.

"We've made a collection, we have cash and gift cards for you and your family that will hopefully help to put in your security system or enforce your doors or do whatever you have to do with it," Burroughs Neighborhood Organization Vice President Molly Tomaszewski told the family.

Chris and her husband Mark have lived in the Burroughs neighborhood for almost 20 years, and hadn't had any problems until the recent break-ins.

"After the first time, you're coming home wondering if it's ever going to happen again. You don't ever think it will and then you come home and…you're broke into again," Chris said. "It's frustrating and upsetting and it's scary."

The thieves took almost everything of value in their home, as well as very personal items, including rosaries, quilts, and wedding gifts.

So close to Christmas, it left the family with very little. Their neighbors donated over $600 in cash and gift cards to help them.

"It means a lot," Chris said. "It means that they care about us. It will definitely help."

