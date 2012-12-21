Granary Gifts and Furniture voted favorite holiday shopping gem

The Granary is filled with unique holiday gifts as well as furniture.

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) – Toledo News Now viewers voted the Granary Gifts and Furniture store their favorite holiday shopping spot.

Viewers were impressed by the variety of gifts and home décor items at the shop. There are holiday items filling the impressive 11,000-square-foot showroom. It may be hard to believe, but the family business started out in their basement.

Dianne Schafer's homemade crafts business grew and became a furniture business by fluke.

"My husband and I were in eastern Ohio, taking our son to Red Cross Camp," she explained. "I took a nap in the back seat and said jokingly, ‘If you find any Amish furniture for sale, wake me up.' And he stopped and said, ‘We're here!'"

The Schafers developed relationships with Amish craftsmen and their small craft shop became a furniture store, too. They moved to a location at the Findlay Mall, and then, about nine years ago, moved to an old tractor dealership, where they are currently located.

Their Amish friends helped them build farmhouse facades that make the store feel like home, but it is their relationship with their customers that keep people coming back.

"Every year I have a list of stops for the holidays, and the Granary is always on my list," said customer Taya Hyde. "I make sure every year I'm here for Christmas and check out all the wonderful things they have…We're lucky to have it here in Findlay…because it's unique!"

The Granary Gifts and Furniture shop is located on County Road 236 in Findlay. Click here to visit their website.

