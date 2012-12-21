Church releases surveillance of theft

Toledo Police are searching for this man, caught on camera stealing from the St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – A thief that robbed the Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church on LaGrange two weeks ago was caught on tape.

The church has released the surveillance video, hoping someone will identify the criminal.

The video was captured Sunday, Dec. 9. A man is seen walking through the church hallways before sneaking into the sanctuary and grabbing two Fender guitar amps, worth over $600. He then walked out the front door and to an SUV in the parking lot.

Toledo Police are investigating the crime but have not found the suspect. They said the man is Caucasian, between 5-foot-7-inches and 5-foot-9, and weights approximately 180-190 pounds.

Anyone with information on the theft should call the police at 419-245-3340.

