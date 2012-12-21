Waite students continue holiday tradition

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Students at Waite High School on Friday carried on an 81-year tradition by delivering holiday gift baskets to local families in need.

With help from the Waite Alumni Association, students put together gift baskets for 52 families, which included canned food items collected by elementary schools in East Toledo. Those baskets also included milk, fruit, bread and some toys.

Before making their deliveries, students gathered in the school gym to take the annual photo and reflect on the meaning of giving to those in need during the holiday season.

"I delivered last year," said Waite student Megan Bengela. "And when I delivered, the look on the lady's face, she was so happy. It warms your heart to help with something like this."

The tradition is branching out to other parts of the city, as students took some of the gift baskets to families living in the former Libbey High School neighborhood.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.