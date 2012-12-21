Perrysburg to propose new transportation levy

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - It has been less than a month since public transportation in Perrysburg has ended, but a new proposal will seek City Council's approval as soon as January. This time, the levy will cost taxpayers even less than the 1.4 mill levy that was on the ballot in November.

In another attempt to establish Perrysburg's own public transportation system, a .8 mill levy is set to be approved by City Council Jan. 2. The proposal practically cuts the defeated November levy in half.

It came as a shock to the community when voters turned down the levy that left the entire city without public transportation. The new proposal outlines a similar service that was provided during the gap period.

It will include an ADA, Call-a-Ride type service, and a second vehicle that will run three hours in the morning, and three hours in the evening for commuters.

Councilman Todd Grayson hopes getting the message out to the community will clear all confusion, and get the levy passed.

"I think it's just really about education. I really do believe if this community - if it understands that we really don't have any other alternative, there is nothing now, what this really costs you as a homeowner, what it means to the community. I think people understand that and it'll pass easily. I really do," said Grayson.

City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2 to vote on the proposal.

