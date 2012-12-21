Drivers brave storms to visit families for the holidays

(Toledo News Now) - Not too many travelers have changed their plans due to the weather.

"We've driven in a lot worse weather than what we had when we left this morning. It's what we anticipate finding, so hopefully it wont be too bad," said Mary Feldmaier, who is driving to Dayton.

Many drivers said since the holidays only come once a year, they were not going to let a little snow get in the way of spending quality time with their families.

"We keep checking every once in a while. We're supposed to get lots of bad weather, but it's not bad so far," said Danielle Sherra, who is traveling from Michigan to Florida to take her daughter to Disney World.

Drivers hitting the roads within the next couple of days will join just over 93 million Americans. AAA estimates the number as an increase of nearly 2 percent from past years. That is still about half a million short of the decade-high mark during 2006 and 2007.

A total of 90 percent of people will drive compared to fly.

Aside from the mild weather, many drivers are also relieved gas prices have dropped.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.