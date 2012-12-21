FBI searches properties, arrests local businessman

(Toledo News Now) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants and made a subsequent arrest in the greater Toledo area Friday.

Search warrants were executed around noon at Richard A. Schmidt's residence located at 1705 Marlow Road in Toledo and at Spindletop Sports Zone located at 1234 N. Main St. in Bowling Green. The adjacent four trailers associated with the Spindletop Sports Zone were also searched.

Schmidt is suspected of trafficking in counterfeit goods or services.

During the execution of the specified search warrants, firearms were discovered. Officials say Schmidt is under disability to possess a firearm. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Schmidt and he was taken into custody by federal law enforcement.

These federal search and arrest warrants were executed by federal and local law enforcement agencies including:

-FBI

-Toledo Police Department

-Department of Homeland Security

-Bowling Green Police Department

-Wood County Sheriff's Office

-Ohio State Highway Patrol

-Lucas County Sheriff's Office

-Sylvania Township Police Department

-Perrysburg Township Police Department

-Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

