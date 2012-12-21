Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office investigating 2 armed robberies

MONROE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating two armed robberies that happened overnight Friday.

Berlin Township

On Friday at approximately 12:30 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to an armed robbery at the BP gas station at 8733 Swan Creek Road.

Sheriff's deputies obtained information that a woman walked into the location and demanded money from the clerk. During the robbery, a knife was brandished. The female suspect left on foot and headed south on Newport South Road with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a heavy set white female, wearing a white bandanna, a dark zip-up hoodie, dark sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Deputies say the actions of this crime are similar to a previous armed robbery at the same location that occurred Dec. 10.

Frenchtown Township

On Friday at approximately 3:14 a.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K Convenient Store at 2700 N. Dixie Hwy.

Deputies obtained information that a man walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk. During the robbery, he brandished a knife at the clerk. The suspect then left on foot, running west across N. Dixie Hwy and into the wood line. He fled with an undetermined amount of money and numerous cartons of cigarettes.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Canine Unit was called to assist with tracking.

The method used in this robbery is similar to the previous armed robbery in Berlin Township earlier Friday morning.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, wearing a white bandanna and a dark zip-up hoodie, dark pants and red and black shoes. He was seen carrying a black backpack.

During the tracking, evidence from the robbery, including the white bandanna, hooded coat and the backpack, were recovered in the wood line.

The investigation is ongoing for both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-243-7070.

