Napoleon man gets life for fiancé’s murder

NAPOLEON, OH (Toledo News Now) – Michael Peddicord, 22, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his 19-year-old fiancé.

Peddicord apologized to the victim's family at the sentencing hearing Friday.

Peddicord was convicted on one count of aggravated murder in the case on November 28. Police say he stabbed 19-year-old Katilyn Nagel to death on January 16 at her Napoleon home.

After a two day trial, the jury deliberated for just over two hours before returning a guilty verdict.

The killing shocked the small, close knit community of Napoleon.

"It's a shock because I know the parents, the family; lots of members of the family. I feel for them," said neighbor Ruth Like on the day of the murder.

Facebook photos showed a happy couple, as do two postings the morning of Nagel's death.

At 11:23 that morning Peddicord posted "I love you Kate" on Nagel's page. Nagel responded "I love you too" in a comment on the post at 11:26 A.M.

Police say Mr. Peddicord called 911 to report a possible homicide at the house at 11:57 A.M.

