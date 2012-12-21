OH's jobless rate slightly decreases

(Toledo News Now) - According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Ohio's jobless rate has slightly decreased. From November 2011 to November 2012, mostly gains were seen across state sectors.

Ohio's unemployment rate was 6.8 percent in November, down from 6.9 percent in October, according to data released by ODJFS. Ohio's nonfarm wage and salary employment increased 1,600 over the month from the revised 5,195,900 in October to 5,197,500 in November.

The report shows the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 391,000, down from 396,000 in October. The number of unemployed decreased by 79,000 in the past 12 months from 470,000.

The unemployment rate for Ohio last month was also lower than in November 2011 at 8.1 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 7.7 percent, a decrease from 7.9 percent in October. In November 2011, the unemployment rate was 8.7 percent.

Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 1,600 over the month, from a revised 5,195,900 in October to 5,197,500 in November, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor in cooperation with ODJFS.

The survey determined the following added or saw no change:

Goods-producing industries gained 3,700 jobs.

Manufacturing added 4,700 jobs.

Trade, transportation, and utilities gained 8,000.

Financial activities added 2,000.

Educational and health services added 300.

Mining and logging remained unchanged over the month.

The survey also showed a loss in the following areas:

Construction lost 1,000 jobs.

Service-providing industries lost 2,100 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality lost 5,400.

Government lost 2,100.

Professional and business services lost 1,800.

Information lost 100.

Other services lost 3,000.

From November 2011 to November 2012 gains were seen in the following:

Nonagricultural wage and salary employment rose by 100,400.

Service-providing industries added 83,000 jobs.

Gains occurred in educational and health services with 25,100.

Trade, transportation, and utilities added 20,000.

Professional and business services gained 18,000.

Leisure and hospitality gained 8,700.

Financial activities saw an increase of 7,500.

Other services added 6,800.

Goods-producing industries increased 17,400.

Manufacturing gained 15,300 jobs through expansions in durable goods (with 8,800) and nondurable goods (with 6,500).

Construction added 2,900 jobs.

Over-the-year declines were posted in the following:

Government with 2,200.

Information with 900.

Mining and logging employment decreased 800.

View a table comparing Ohio and national employment.

Eric Walker, Lucas County's Workforce Development director, says job postings currently at The Source in Toledo are a bit scarce, but include openings for industrial truck operators, welders, customer service representatives, administrative service managers and reporters.

Walker expects a slow start for jobseekers heading into 2013.

"Right now I think things are going to depend upon the fiscal cliff and the sequestration. Employers want to know what's happening with the federal government, what's happening big picture," explained Walker.

He expects employment to pick up locally next year, especially when Chrysler begins hiring the 1,100 new employees at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

"Once the resurgence of Jeep and those 1,100 jobs, then all of the suppliers will have to get on board as well, to ramp up with parts and supplies. So we'll be looking for additional hires into the next year, but that's going to be second, third, end of the year 2013," said Walker.

When job opportunities seem to be slim and jobseekers are left with downtime, Walker points out it is a good time to rewrite resumes, improve job skill sets, practice interviewing skills, and fill out applications.

Search for job listings in Ohio.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.