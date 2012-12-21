Ohioan settles spitting suit with Pa. Burger King

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - A black Ohio trucker has settled his lawsuit against a roadside Burger King franchise in northwestern Pennsylvania where he says a white employee spit on his Whopper Jr. in 2008.

Glenn Goodwin, of Cleveland, filed the civil rights lawsuit against Fast Food Enterprises, which operates the restaurant along Interstate 90 in Fairview.

The Erie Times-News (http://bit.ly/ZofxvT ) first reported the settlement Friday. Attorneys for both sides declined to comment, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Defense attorneys had argued there's no proof of the spitting or that the worker was motivated by racial prejudice if it occurred.

A federal judge last year refused to dismiss the lawsuit. State police found saliva in the burger but didn't charge anyone because it was thrown away without a DNA test

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com

