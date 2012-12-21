Hazmat crews respond to chemical leak at north Toledo plant

Investigators say excess heat in a tank caused chemical mist to leak inside a plant in north Toledo Friday.

Crews arrived to Arclin USA at 6175 American Road just before noon Friday. Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld with Toledo Fire says the spill occurred during a manufacturing process inside a warehouse there. A safety mechanism involved operated accordingly, releasing the liquid chemical in mist form. The mist was released into the air and not in the plant. About 10,000 pounds escaped, but Hertzfeld says the spill has been contained to company property.

According to Hertzfeld, no one was exposed to the chemical. About 10 to 12 workers were in the building at the time and were checked at a decontamination area set up at the site, but no one was hospitalized. The building was completely evacuated.

A TARTA bus was brought in for fire crews to keep warm, along with those who have been thoroughly examined. Hertzfeld says there were no injuries.



There were no evacuations in the industrial park where Arclin is located. There was no public health threat and no traffic affected. The nearest residential area is a half mile north just across the Michigan state line.

Toledo Environmental Services was also on the scene. All crews worked together with the company to determine a level of toxicity.

The all-clear was given around 2 p.m.



Arclin makes a binder or glue for wood products and fiberglass insulation.

