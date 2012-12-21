Lima Senior vs. Toledo Central Catholic basketball canceled Frid - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lima Senior vs. Toledo Central Catholic basketball canceled Friday

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Lima Senior vs. Toledo Central Catholic Basketball game scheduled for Friday night at Central has been canceled.

School leaders say the cancellation is due to weather.

