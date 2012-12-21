CAUGHT ON TAPE: UPS guy steals FedEx Christmas package

Upon reviewing his own surveillance video of his property, Alverson told KHOU news that he discovered the UPS guy stole the iPad when he was dropping off a different package.

HOUSTON (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A Texas man used his DVR home surveillance system to track down what happened to an iPad Mini that he bought his daughter as a Christmas present.

Al Alverson said he received a confirmation notice from Fed Ex that the package was delivered. However, Alverson never found it on his porch.

Upon reviewing his own surveillance video of his property, Alverson told KHOU news that he discovered the UPS guy stole the iPad when he was dropping off a different package.

The home owner contacted UPS and felt he was getting the runaround, so he posted the video on YouTube.

View a copy of the video.



Shortly after, UPS contacted Alverson and told him the employee had been identified and was fired and arrested to be charged with theft.

Digital Trends reports Alverson removed the video after the thief was arrested. However, mirrors of it were made on other YouTube accounts.



