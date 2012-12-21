Jaguar smashed in early morning hit and run

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A hit and run crash sent one driver to the hospital early Friday.

It happened around midnight at the intersection of Monroe and Bancroft in central Toledo.

A vehicle smashed into the back of a Jaguar. Police say the driver who hit the Jag took off, but did not get away for long. Police found the suspect on the other side of town. He now faces a hit and run charge.

