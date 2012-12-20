EDITORIAL: Focus on family, not Mayan calendars

(Toledo News Now) – There are some crazy theories out there, but, for me, the guys who somehow interpret a Mayan calendar to predict that December 21, 2012 is Doomsday take the fruitcake.

It is amazing how many people swallow this bunk.

Although many of us can laugh at such absurdities, Doomsday predictions upset people and are particularly disquieting for children. They don't need that right now. Just tell your kids that the earth has been around for billions of years and it is likely to continue spinning around for a few billion more.

We would all be better off thinking about the meaning of Christmas and the value of family.

