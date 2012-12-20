Toledo holds vigil for Newtown victims

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – A prayer vigil was held Thursday in Toledo.

They called it "a time for healing," a way to show emotional and spiritual support for the people of Newtown, Conn.

"God, restore that broken community, for everybody there is a victim," prayed Minister Robert Birt, Jr.

Toledo Area Ministries and the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance sponsored the vigil Thursday night at the Glass City Church of Christ in Central Toledo.

Everyone was touched in one way or another by the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

"When I got home from work, I just hugged my children," said Dameon Austin. "[I was] just happy to have them alive."

The highlight of the vigil was the lighting of 26 candles, each representing the 26 victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Minister Birt said people there are hurting.

"Because it could happen anywhere," said Annie Childress. "We should have love and concern for our fellow man all over the world."

Birt said prayer will get them through these hard times, and that's what this time of healing is all about.

