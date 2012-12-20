Does it Work Toy Testers #5: Furby, princesses, dolls and crossbows

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

(Toledo News Now) - First-graders test Furby, Photo Fashion Barbie, Beyblades, Little Mommy Doctor Mommy, princess and wrestling figures and more in this Does It Work toy test.

First-graders bounced around trying to figure out which of these 10 toys top their wishlists.

Every child likes to play doctor, but maybe not for long. Little Mommy Doctor Mommy's forehead even lights up when she has a fever. She shows other symptoms, too, but it seems after these little hands cured the $40 doll, they were done.

"I wouldn't give it an 'A' by the rate the kids played with it, by any means. Younger than first grade would like it," said teacher Kristi Britton.

Let's prescribe a 'B-' for this newest edition.

The doll the boys liked was Brawlin' Buddies John Cena with its sound effects.

"I'd say a 'B' for $20. It's a nice toy," said Britton.

So is the newest Polly Pocket Playset designed for the walls. Each of these range in price from $15 to $20. Simply stick them to a wall using provided Command strips, which are easily removable.

"It kept the kids' attention. The little pieces are the problem. We spent a lot of time keeping track of those," explained Britton.

Polly's new Playset pockets a 'B.'

Another favorite doll with a new edition was Barbie. Just when you think she's done it all, the doll herself now becomes a camera with a display screen on her belly. Your child snaps pictures by looking through the view finder on the doll.

"The boys and girls loved the Barbie. They went around the room taking pictures and with that Photoshop, they could add ponytails to the boys' faces and other silly things," said Britton.

However, Britton says if your child has a smart phone or another device with cameras and editing, he or she probably won't play much with this doll. The photo quality isn't the best when downloaded, but the toy is still a lot of fun.

Photo Fashion Barbie snaps an 'A.'

It turns out Cinderella's fairy godmother can park her pumpkin carriage. This set was hard to transform from a pumpkin to a carriage, and the reins on the horse never stayed put.

"It was tricky for them to do on their own," said Britton.

It's expensive at $50. So we give Cinderella's Transforming Pumpkin Carriage a less than magical 'C.'

Beyblades Metal Fury Dome Ball had a flurry of activity around it, but our testers found it didn't hold up all that well over time.



"It broke easily. With that quality, I'd give it a 'C,'" said Britton.

With help, the kids got the hang of Crayola Wonder Marker Airbrush Set, which believe it or not, wasn't all that messy. We give the $20 set a colorful 'A.'

It's not as high of a review for the Crayola Light Up Palette. The colors amazingly light up, according to which cup you dip your brush into, but only show up on special paper. We ran out quickly, coloring us unhappy. We give this $20 set a 'B.'

Now, for the hottest and best value toy for boys we've had this season. Ztek's $20 Air Storm Crossbow is hard to pull back, which means it has power, and the boys dig it.

"My favorite toy is the crossbow because the bows are fast!" said one.

This toy is right on target with an easy 'A.'

Now, for the toy you'll have trouble finding in stores and online this year. The Furby is back.

"He's cute and he says funny stuff," said one first-grader.

"It was a class hit. All the kids loved it. They loved the fact that it would hook to your phone," said Britton.

With this new edition, you can download the app to even feed Furby from your phone.

"It does get a little annoying. It doesn't shut off! It doesn't sleep well at all," said Britton.

The $60 toy is almost like a real pet, always chattering, but it's the one kids kept talking about. We'll take their word for it and give the 2012 edition of Furby an 'A,' wrapping up this Does It Work toy test.

