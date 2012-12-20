TPS responds to safety concerns

(Toledo News Now) - Toledo Public Schools is responding to recent safety concerns.

The district is sending letters home with each student detailing unsubstantiated rumors of impending violence in several of the high schools. In addition, late Thursday afternoon, TPS will send 16,000 voice messages about the alleged threats from Superintendent Dr. Jerome Pecko.

Both the letters and voice message detail what the school system is doing in response.

Along with assigned TPS resource officers, TPS security not in uniform are in place at every school. Additional TPS officers are patrolling areas around the schools.

