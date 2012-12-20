Washington Local to pay $50,000, forfeit 2011-2012 wins after OHSAA investigation

Washington Local Schools will pay $50,000 to the Ohio High School Athletic Association after an investigation into misconduct by the athletic program in Whitmer High School.

The investigation centered on a student who transferred to Whitmer from another district and participated in athletics. The district says the investigation was based on the transfer of just one student, Leroy Alexander. Alexander played football and basketball and ran track at Whitmer.

The school will also forfeit all basketball and football wins for the 2011-2012 seasons. Whitmer advanced to the state semi-finals in football and was state runner up in basketball that year.

Washington Local will pay $50,000 to cover legal fees incurred by the OHSAA's during the course of the investigation. OHSAA also found the school did not have proper permits for all its coaches.

The OHSAA did say that Whitmer will not be placed on probation and their run to the finals this year will not be removed from the records.

